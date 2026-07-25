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Famille

GoalRs 500,000 MUR

Fundraiser created byBruno Georgette

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bruno Georgette

Famille

Projet : Soutien aux familles vulnérables à l'île Maurice


Nom du projet


Main dans la Main


Budget total


500 000 MUR


Contexte


À Maurice, certaines familles rencontrent des difficultés pour subvenir à leurs besoins essentiels. Ce projet vise à leur apporter une aide concrète afin d'améliorer leurs conditions de vie et de favoriser leur autonomie.


Objectifs


- Aider 50 familles en situation de précarité.

- Distribuer des colis alimentaires et des produits d'hygiène.

- Fournir des fournitures scolaires aux enfants.

- Organiser des ateliers de sensibilisation sur la gestion du budget familial et l'insertion professionnelle.


Activités


- Distribution mensuelle de colis alimentaires.

- Achat de vêtements et de fournitures scolaires.

- Orientation des familles vers les services sociaux et les partenaires locaux.

- Organisation de formations et d'ateliers.


Budget prévisionnel


- Aide alimentaire : 250 000 MUR

- Produits d'hygiène : 50 000 MUR

- Fournitures scolaires : 75 000 MUR

- Ateliers et formations : 50 000 MUR

- Transport et logistique : 50 000 MUR

- Frais administratifs : 25 000 MUR


Total : 500 000 MUR


Résultats attendus


- 50 familles reçoivent une aide essentielle.

- Les enfants disposent du matériel nécessaire pour poursuivre leur scolarité.

- Les familles acquièrent des outils pour mieux gérer leur budget et améliorer leur autonomie.


Appel aux donateurs


Votre soutien permettra d'apporter une aide concrète à des familles en difficulté à l'île Maurice. Chaque contribution, quelle que soit son importance, aura un impact positif sur leur quotidien.

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