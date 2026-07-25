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Families/Rural Evangelism Support Team

Goal₦20,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byAkanni Olusina- Olukunle

Fundraiser funds will be received by Akanni Olusina- Olukunle

Families/Rural Evangelism Support Team

They said the villages were too hard to reach. God said "Go anyway."


My name is Rev/Evag Akanni and I am a servant called to take the Gospel to the places no one else is going.


For the past 25 years my family and I have been living between cities and rural communities across . We sleep where we minister. We eat what the people eat. We cry with mothers who have lost children, pray with farmers whose harvest failed, and preach hope to villages that have never heard the name of Jesus.


This is not a project. This is our life.


Why we need your help now :

The need has grown faster than we can keep up.


Every week we get calls:

"A pastor in a village 6 hours away has no Bible."

"A community wants to gather but has no roof, no chairs, no sound."

"Children are walking miles for school and there is no one to tell them they are loved by God."


We’ve been stretching ₦50,000 to cover fuel, feeding, and outreach for an entire month. We’ve been planting churches with our own hands and our last savings. But the harvest is big, and our strength alone is not enough.


What ₦20,000,000 will do

This is not for us to get rich. This is to build a base that will reach thousands.


1. Families & Mission Support ₦4,000,000

Housing, food, healthcare, and schooling for our children so we can stay on the field full-time without fear.

2. Rural Evangelism Teams ₦6,000,000

Fuel, motorcycles, Bibles, tracts, and stipends for 10 evangelists to reach 200+ villages in 12 months.

3. Church Plants & Community Centers — ₦5,000,000

Simple church buildings, benches, solar power, and boreholes in 5 strategic rural communities.

4. Medical & Relief Outreach ₦3,000,000

Free medical outreaches, food bags, and emergency support for widows and orphans.

5. Training & Discipleship ₦2,000,000

Training rural pastors and young people to stay and lead in their own villages.


Why this matters :

In many of these villages, the only "church" is under a tree. The only "Bible" is the one we bring. The only hope some children have heard is ours.


We are not asking you to fund a lifestyle. We are asking you to partner with families that has given up comfort to obey God.


If 5,000 people give ₦10,000, we get there.

If 10,000 people give ₦5,000, we get there.

If God puts it on your heart to give ₦100,000 or ₦1,000,000, you will be building altars that will stand for generations.


Will you stand with us?

Your seed will preach in villages you will never visit. It will feed a child you will never meet. It will plant a church that will outlive all of us.


“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.” Mark 16:15


Please give today on GiveSendGo. Please share this with 3 people who love Jesus.


From our family to yours: Thank you. We are praying for you by name.

With love and faith,

Families / Rural Evangelism Support Team

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