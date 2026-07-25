Families Affected by the Venezuela Earthquake 2026

On June 24, 2026, a devastating earthquake struck Venezuela, leaving many families in a state of absolute emergency. Among the most affected are two vulnerable families who completely lost their homes and everything they owned in a matter of seconds. Today, they have no safe place to live.





As a gesture of solidarity and human commitment, I have decided to use the institutional framework of my company registered in Florida, USA, to spearhead this private humanitarian initiative. Our concrete goal is to raise the necessary funds to purchase construction materials (blocks, cement, rebar, and roofing) and cover the local labor costs required to completely rebuild a safe and decent home for at least two families.





Where will the funds go?

100% of the net funds raised through this campaign will be received directly into our corporate bank account in the United States. From there, the capital will be transparently managed and deployed directly to purchase building supplies and fund the reconstruction works on-site in Venezuela.





Every contribution, no matter the size, represents a brick towards restoring hope, safety, and dignity for these families who are currently facing their hardest moments. We will be providing regular updates, photos, and videos of the construction progress so you can see the direct impact of your generosity.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your solidarity, your donations, and your prayers. Together, we can help them rebuild their lives.





Campaign Manager:

Pedro B. López

Twitter / X:

@pedrolopez200

Instagran:

pedro.lopez200

Email:

pedro_lopez_02@icloud.com