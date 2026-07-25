Defense Legal Fund Petition

** Please some VNP's with high security setting may inhibit you from viewing my video. Please temporarily turn off your VNP - Thank You**

My name is Arthur Morgan and I am in need of a miracle! I need to raise approximately $120,000.00 to retain counsel to combat a 2019 wrongful prosecution for Bank Wire Fraud by the first Trump Administration’s Department of Justice.

I am a former government security contractor and private investigator with a 28 year career of service. My story originates in 2006 at the height of the Iraq /Afghan conflict. I had been receiving feedback from some of my contacts within the Special Forces Community of Ft. Bragg, informing me that the standard issue level IIIA soft body armor carriers and helmets were ineffective against the Russian Tokarev, which was a powerful large caliber handgun that was a standard issue with the Iraqi military and Afghan Taliban. I shared this information with a close Chinese /American associate who had high level industry and government contacts in China. He informed me that the Chinese soft body armor was effective against the Tokarev because the Chinese copied all of the Russian light weaponry for their military standard and he introduced me to a major Chinese body armor manufacturer. I acquired a dozen samples and sent them to Ft. Bragg, North Carolina for testing. They were tested to the military V-90 standard and test results validated that the sample items surpassed the standard U.S. issue soft body armor and helmets at that time and were effective against the Russian Tokarev. After receiving that confirmation I took 3 trips to China and established a private labeling manufacturing agreement with a prominent Chinese manufacturer while simultaneously providing my FBI handler with various nuggets of information about Chinese weapons technology. I had a long term goal to reverse engineer the technology and establish a small factory in Virginia, but that required funding so we started by importing products through Hong Kong (a TAA-FTA compliant entity). It also should be noted that the sale of helmets and body armor was approximately 20% of our business activity. The majority of our activity was video surveillance installations and support for our GSA government clients, which included Navy Mail Postal Service, National Archives, NOAA among many others.

In February 2015 we won a contract to supply 1500 helmets for the Pakistan armed forces through the U.S. Navy FMS (foreign military sales) contract. We completed the order and delivered the items to the Naval Special Warfare Facility in Indian Head, Maryland. During the delivery process we performed independent random test sampling of 15 helmets (one per hundred) and provided the test reports with the order. The items were inspected, received and accepted with no complaints.

There were a number of U.S. companies supplying Chinese products to the U.S. government without any repercussions or penalties during both the Bush and Obama administration. In fact over 98% of all consumer electronic products are made in China. All of our computers, cell phones, televisions and security cameras are made in China. This is because the United States hasn’t domestically manufactured electronics since the 1980’s due to continued globalization of the economy.

When Mr. Trump became president in 2017, he initiated an anti China political ideology and used the criminal justice system to target many small businesses who were involved with China. In 2018 my 26 year relationship with the FBI abruptly ended with no explanation. I was targeted because of my negative views of the Trump administration and the fact that I was an x-offender operating a licensed security company.

On December 19th of 2019 I was arrested and charged with Bank Wire Fraud for selling helmets to the U.S. government from a non-compliant TAA-FTA trading partner. This transaction that was used to prosecute me was the 2015 Navy FMS helmet sale. This is the basis of the Bank Wire Fraud charge against me! There was a false assertion that because the items were made in China, they were inferior and caused the government a loss and since the transaction involved payment through an electronic transfer of funds that constituted “Bank Wire Fraud.” When I was arrested several weapons were confiscated from the company office, but I was not charged with firearms possession at that time. The government pursued firearms charges in the Alexandria District Court on June 6th, 2020 as leverage to force me into a plea agreement (It should be noted that none of the weapons confiscated had ever been used in any criminal activity and had been acquired legally when the company had a FFL between 1994 to 1996). I reluctantly agreed to a plea agreement on October 15th, 2020 against my wishes, because I was ill advised by my court appointed counsel to do so, but I have yet to be sentenced. The reason for the continual postponement of my sentencing is because the federal prosecutor has yet to comply with the “Motion for Discovery” which was filed in May of 2020 by my counsel after a Protective Order was approved against me in March of 2020 based on false allegations. Until full discovery is presented no sentencing can proceed and my case stays in legal limbo. The reason why the Federal Prosecutor has resisted complying with the Discovery Motion is because it would reveal falsified information in the original criminal complaint and search warrants. It was falsely claimed that the helmets were substandard because they were Chinese manufactured and therefore the government claimed that they incurred a loss because the helmets couldn’t be used. In reality the helmets were manufactured to a high quality standard and independent testing substantiated that they met all ballistic protection standards and were inspected and delivered to the end user without issue or complaint, so there was never any loss to the government. Furthermore in the period of 11/23/2018 to 12/03/2018 the government independently tested both helmets and body armor samples from recent past contracts and all those samples passed all ballistic protection standards. In most circumstances when accusations of fraud are presented there has to be evidence of a material loss to the individual or entity to make such a claim. In my case there is no evidence of a material loss.

My case has been transferred to 3 different judges and I have had four different court appointed attorneys during the past 6 years. I am currently seeking new counsel with a goal of retracting the plea agreement and then file a series of motions to challenge the government’s claims.

In the six years that I have been on a restricted bail house arrest, I wrote and published my autobiography documenting my entire life history, including all of the elements of the current case (It is a 1400 page chronicle, five volume series, titled “ The Spycraft Merchant” available on Amazon for hard copy, paperback and ebook and Google with ebook and audiobook through my website www.thespycraftmentchant.org).

I also returned to school and acquired my Bachelor of Arts in Psychology within 2 years, graduating Magna Laude with a 3.69 GPA and then completed my Master of Science degree in Psychology in August 2024 with a 4.0 GPA. After graduation I completed all of the requirements to be a Certified Addiction Counselor and am awaiting certification approval by the Wash. D.C. Health Dept.

On February 21st, 2021 - As previously stated my rights were restored by Governor Ralph Northam on February 21st of 2021.

On July 25th, 2022 I was granted the ability to pursue employment.

In closing I need your support to right a wrong and fight the corruption and the erosion of integrity of our institutions. I hope in doing so that I will be able to put this act of injustice in the past and have the opportunity to serve my community to help others overcome their critical life challenges.





I thank you reading my story and I pray for your generous support





Arthur C. Morgan



