Falsely accused due to racism

I need some help Facebook my little brother was arrested April 21,2026 for some false charges aggravated assault charges in hood county the guy who lied is a white person proven fact that he is a racist piece of shxt but they been holding my little brother holding him cause the guy say he need to learn a lesson not to mess with his kind he never been in trouble no one was touch and he never had a weapon bond is $270,000 I just need to know who to contact he done lost everything if yall know any good lawyers that can help and there is a lot more to this but I’m not about to put it all out there if you can help I’ll tell you everything and you will see what’s really going on they don’t have no evidence of nothing only the white man statement and the investigator said he don’t know how them charges got on my little brother they suppose to be on the white man cause he fired a shot at my little brother￼ the only thing the court keep saying we can do a speedy￼ trial￼ or he can cop out to 15yrs TDC never been in trouble was going to give him probation but the white man said no thats not right share,and thing you donate will go towards the lawyer I really would appreciate it. He’s never been in trouble with the law, law, buyers and citizen. It’s crazy that we still live in and the races of days but we need legal help trying to get him back with his kids the only thing he’s guilty of is being black in America.Thanks and may God bless.