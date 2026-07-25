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False arrest legal fees

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Pngrey

False arrest legal fees

We are asking the public for assistance to help us to pay our attorney’s fee incurred when we had to hire representation in a false arrest case. My husband was assaulted by a family member when he tried to prevent a domestic situation from escalating. He was sucker punched and thrown to the ground with such force it sent him to the ER. The assailant told the police that my husband tried to strangle him. Our state has a “stand your ground law,” that allows for retaliation in situations when the person feels in threat of bodily harm. The assailant, knowing that he was the perpetrator, cooked up a story to justify his disproportional force. The family member used that law to have my husband arrested after the fact. The incident took place in seconds, and the police did not arrive until it was over. It was truly a case of hearsay and never should have resulted in an arrest because no probable cause was demonstrated.

My husband is 70 years old, has difficulty walking and balancing. The family member is a strong young 30+ year old. I was a witness and nothing whatsoever of the sort occurred that he was accused of. My husband was standing next to the assailant trying to reason with him and was punched without provocation. My husband is a 30-year veteran of the fire/paramedic service with a perfect record and not so much as a parking ticket. 

He was arrested, and perp-walked in handcuffs behind his back in front our neighbors. The cuffs were so tight they made blood blisters. We were not given opportunity to make a statement, or for him to have the chance to turn himself in. He was transported to another city in three different vehicles and handcuffed three times. He was denied medical attention even when I told the arresting officers he needed to be watched for symptoms of concussion. He is a bleeder due to low platelet count and they would not even take the ER doctor’s written recommendations. He had a left inner ear bleed from the blow and has lost some hearing in that ear. He has extreme pain from landing on his left hip which was due for a replacement next week.

Three district attorneys agreed that that case was fallacious, dismissed it, and ordered the record expunged. However, the attorney’s fee was $12,000.00. We are on fixed income and are paying little by little on the credit card. Would you be so kind as to assist us in this matter? Any amount would be so very much appreciated. God bless.


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