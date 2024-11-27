Fallowrest Vinyl Release

Fallowrest on Vinyl

If you donate, I'll contact you directly to get you copies once the vinyl is pressed, thank you!

A Soundtrack for Finding Rest

Sometimes, life feels like it’s moving way too fast, and we just need to hit pause. That’s where Fallowrest came from—a collection of songs born out of a season of slowing down, taking a breath, and letting things grow at their own pace. It’s music for those quiet moments, whether you’re sitting with a cup of coffee, around a fire with friends, driving down a country road, or just trying to recharge.

When the album first came out digitally, I never expected the response it got. People started sharing how these songs had meant so much to them—helping them through tough days, reminding them to take a break, or just being there in the background while they were finding their own rhythm. Those stories have meant the world to me.

And now, it feels like the right time to bring Fallowrest to vinyl.

Why Vinyl?

There’s something special about vinyl that just fits this album. It’s not rushed—it’s something you have to sit with, from dropping the needle to flipping the record over. It gives you space to slow down and really listen. That’s exactly what music is all about: making room for rest and renewal, without all the noise.

How You Can Be Part of It

Making a vinyl record is a big undertaking for an independent artist, but it’s something I believe in—and I hope you’ll believe in it, too. By supporting this project, you’ll help bring these songs to life in a new way and make this dream a reality.

This isn’t just about making a record; it’s about sharing something real, something that connects us. Whether you’ve listened to Fallowrest a hundred times or are just discovering it, I’d love for you to be part of this next step in the journey.

Let’s Do This Together





If Fallowrest has ever been part of your day—whether it helped you unwind, reflect, or just find a little peace—this vinyl release is for you. Let’s make something we can hold in our hands and keep for years to come, a reminder to slow down and take a breath when life feels too loud. Thanks for being here and for helping make this happen. It means more than you know. Let’s press Fallowrest on vinyl and share the gift of rest.