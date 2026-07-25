Falling behind

It's usually very hard for me to ask for help.. I'm a 32 yr old single mother of a 15-year-old little girl who had a baby as a baby now I'm taking care of both of them and starting fall behind on bills such as The rent my car payment and the nyseg bill. My landlord is already threatening not to extend the lease in 2 months if I can't get everything caught up. I'm doing all I can to stay a float but we all know how hard it is to take care of children and be the only one in the house working. I don't expect what I'm asking for I don't even expect half of it it's just a number I put on there but I've tried all other resources anything and everything would be greatly appreciated thank you and God bless.