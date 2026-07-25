Fallen in a big hardship.

Hello. My name is Skyler. I’m creating this fundraiser in hopes that my dreams don’t crash under my misfortune. I’m 34 years old. Where to begin? I thought I had found the love of my life, the person God sent for me. I fell head over heels for a man who unfortunately turned my dreams of marriage into a lot of pain and sorrow. About a week after I gave my hand in marriage I found out that I was saved in his phone as “David.”

needless to say I was pretty heartbroken. When I had sat down with him to ask him why my name was a different name in his phone I was so scared I was shaking and crying because I already knew what the answer to my question was. He had replied with, “ I can’t answer your question.” I then found out that he had been in a relationship with a girl for two years prior to us meeting and having a relationship. He had also been actively seeing her and paying for her schooling as well as sending money to her parents. I didn’t get to see him often because he would always say he was too busy. After that day the marriage I hoped so badly for crumbled and he would often ignore me for weeks. I only saw him twice after we tied the knot. I’m asking for financial support for my acting and modeling career. Money towards my classes, and photo shoots to get my career going. I have signed with a very well known agency. When I met with my manager for signing, he had asked to meet with my husband so he would know that my husband wouldn’t be angry or try and tarnish my future success with them. My husband promised and gave my manager his word that he wouldn’t do that to me. That was about 3 months ago. He promised to support me with paying for the classes each week and told me to quit my job to focus on acting and modeling. Needless to say he has cut off the payments and because my social card got left with him, I can’t get a job until he’s nice enough to return my things. I fought and fought to try to make our marriage work but he constantly ignores me and refuses to end it with his girlfriend. It’s been really emotionally damaging on my heart. I’m hoping I don’t have to let go of my career like I’ve had to, with my marriage. I’ve really tried everything I could but my husband just doesn’t want to be with me. To get financial support during the struggle and time crunch of getting a new social would be such a blessing to me. I do know that God is with me and Jesus is holding my hand. My classes are $83 dollars a week and my 3 photos shoots are payed for by the company but I have to pay for the copy rights to my portfolio photos, as well as needing 3 different outfits for them. I’ve already used the last of my money to pay the debt my husband put on my account and now I’m completely broke. I’ve already had to miss five classes and I fear if I miss another one I will loose my dreams, I’ve worked so hard to get here. Anything helps. God bless you.

Sincerely.

Your sister, Skyler.