Declension and Decention

Goal:
USD $700
Raised:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by Tim Brown
This is my next big-ish purchase. It is a mint condition 6-volume set of Gibbons "Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire". They are long out of print, but unopened editions can still be found on Ebay for about $700.
Do NOT try to read this to me. Zzzzzzzzz...
