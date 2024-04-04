Campaign Image

Declension and Decention

 USD $700

 USD $300

Campaign created by Tim Brown

Campaign funds will be received by Tim Brown

This is my next big-ish purchase. It is a mint condition 6-volume set of Gibbons "Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire". They are long out of print, but unopened editions can still be found on Ebay for about $700.

Aunt Ann
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Do NOT try to read this to me. Zzzzzzzzz...

Karl Brown
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

