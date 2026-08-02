Fall ‘26 Youth With A Mission North Africa Mission

Several years ago, I encountered God personally, and He completely changed my life. Quite frankly, He saved my life. Because of the way He has shown up in my life, I have committed my life to His glory and to advancing His Kingdom.





In Scripture, Jesus commands His followers to "go and make disciples of all nations." This command, known as the Great Commission, has shaped the way I view my faith and the way I choose to live. Over the last year, I have had opportunities to share the Gospel and serve others domestically, but this fall will be my first opportunity to participate in an international mission focused on reaching people who may have little or no access to the message of Jesus Christ.





Today, an estimated 3.4 billion people around the world are considered "unreached," meaning they have limited access to the Gospel and few opportunities to hear the message of Jesus, engage with Scripture, or encounter a Christian community. This fall, I have the opportunity to serve with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) as part of a team traveling to North Africa to come alongside existing ministry efforts and support ongoing work in the region.





YWAM is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to knowing God and making Him known around the world. This fundraiser supports the mission and ministry efforts of YWAM and our team's work in North Africa. Funds raised are not for personal profit or financial gain and will be used to support the mission itself.





One of the aspects of this trip that excites me most is that we are not starting from scratch. Through YWAM, our team has established relationships with local believers, ministry leaders, and communities that we have been supporting and will continue to support through both financial resources and our time on the ground. Rather than creating temporary programs, our goal is to strengthen and serve existing efforts that are already making an impact and will continue long after our team returns home.





The funds raised through this campaign will help support many aspects of the mission, including:

• Team travel and transportation

• Lodging and living expenses while serving in the region

• Planning, preparation, and security measures

• Community development and infrastructure projects

• Support for local churches and house churches

• Ministry training and discipleship resources

• Christian literature and biblical resources in local languages

• Ongoing support for trusted local ministry partners





We believe every person deserves the opportunity to hear the Gospel in a language they understand. Part of our mission is helping make biblical resources more accessible while encouraging the local believers who faithfully serve their communities year-round. By investing in existing relationships and locally led initiatives, we hope to contribute to sustainable, long-term impact that strengthens both communities and the Church.





While not everyone is called to go, everyone can play a role in sending. Through prayer, financial support, and encouragement, you become a partner in this mission. Your generosity directly supports the work being carried out by our team and the local believers we will serve alongside.





More importantly, your support helps strengthen ministries that will continue long after our team leaves. The relationships, resources, encouragement, and investments made today can create lasting impact for years to come. Together, we can help support communities, strengthen local believers, expand access to the Gospel, and advance work that is already bearing fruit.





Whether you choose to give, pray, or simply share this fundraiser with others, thank you for considering being part of what God is doing. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and excited to see how He will continue working through faithful believers around the world.





"How, then, can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard?" – Romans 10:14





Thank you for partnering with me and with YWAM in this mission.



