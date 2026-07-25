Falabellaforeverfarmfoundation non profit

I am a disabled heir of my granny

She was bedridden with dementia and was on hospice, I had a throughbred back then and she helped me cope with the post traumatic stress disorder I had seeing my granny dying

She in 2014 added me to the will so I can have hope, she was my strength, she loved me, I was her missy, no one can replace her

I am getting a Thoroughbred mare from Paris Kentucky for free given to me to help me for my health is declining and no hospital can help me, it's call faith, I can walk again with my two broken legs and disabled hip with my pain it runs on the Reburn side, she gave me hope suddenly sparkle for a brighter future

So my ma had an idea let's get miniature horses for hospice and I said only falabellas

I contacted the breeder and purchased them

My mom gave me inheritance

A stallion named Indy after AP Indy the thoroughbred with the farish farm lane ends

My ma connections

A mare named Dymond I named after Pop Pop veteran his nickname was Dye