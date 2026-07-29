Kidney Transplant Journey

Hey everyone, my name is Faith, I’m currently a dialysis patient due to end stage renal failure. I got diagnosed Oct 31, 2023. It’s been a lot of change, mentally and physically.

I just got listed on the transplant list last December (2025), finally! But as I’m sure a lot of you are aware, there’s standards to hold up to when trying to get a transplant.. lab work has to be in decent-perfect shape, you have to change your diet, some daily activities are limited more than others.. the word “normal” becomes something you try to keep up with but, easier said than done. One big thing we have to Watch out for is infections-

if you get a transplant, you’re at higher risk for infections and that can effect your transplant very poorly (make the new organ fail, cause you to be sicker trying to already heal from transplant..). My biggest concern is my teeth, over the years my teeth have just slowly started deteriorating from medications and what medical issues my body has endured over the years.

Im in the middle of trying to get a full mouth extraction where they will remove all my remaining teeth and replace them with dentures. My issue is funds for said dental procedure. My surgery is going to cost roughly 600$ and my dentures will cost around 800$. If you know me, you know I hate asking for help but I’m desperate to get these teeth out and to be able to have one less thing in the way of getting my new kidney and a new smile in the mix.

So with that being said, anything is appreciated.. I’m so thankful to whoever took the time out of their day to read my story and to help me out if possible. Prayers and positive thoughts are also very much appreciated! Thank you so much for listening/reading❤️