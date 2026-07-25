Faith's Three Initiative program with Impact 360

Over the past year, I have had the opportunity to attend the Impact 360 Fellows gap year program. The program taught me about what it looks like to live out my Christian faith with a heart for evangelism and the Christian community. I had the opportunity to go on many trips, including an international trip to Brazil, where I was able to witness believers in another country sharing the gospel. It was a beautiful thing to see, because growing up as a missionary kid in Thailand, I have a desire to share the gospel with the nations. I desire to continue growing in evangelism and reaching people for the kingdom of God.

Upon completion of the Fellows, I have been given the opportunity to continue growing in my evangelism and discipleship through a program called the Three Initiative. In this program, I will be given the opportunity to continue growing in discipleship along with other students who have also been a part of the gap year program. I will also be able to continue to grow in evangelism and sharing the gospel through trips. It is an opportunity to continue to keep learning, be mentored, and grow deeper in all the areas that I have been learning over the past year.

However, I can't do this on my own, and I am raising money to help cover the cost of this program. While I am seeking to raise financial support, I would also be grateful for your support through prayer and encouragement.

For the first year of the program, I need to raise 1,400. Would you prayerfully consider helping me reach my goal?

Thank you for taking the time to read through my story. I'm excited for the things I know God is going to do. Thank you for your support!

Blessings,

Faith Kealey