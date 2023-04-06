Campaign Image

Faithless Town artist donations

Raised:

 USD $1,200

Campaign created by Eugene Owens

Campaign funds will be received by Eugene Owens

Faithless Town artist donations

Faithless Town is a completely independent operation which means there's no record label or team pushing this music to the public. We rely entirely on fans support. Your kind contributions help fund new recordings, physical album and merchandise production costs, travel expenses, promotional fees, and so much more. Thank you for your support. Stay fearless!

Recent Donations
Show:
Krishna Chandrasekaran
$ 1200.00 USD
2 years ago

I absolutely love Gene Owens and his amazing music, along with his promotion of liberty and righteousness. It is totally unacceptable for him to have gone through the adversities he has; those, along with the immense sacrifices he's made, makes him a hero to me. So I proudly support Gene and put my money where my mouth is because I want him to succeed and grow!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo