Support Faithful word christ Baptist Church

Campaign funds will be received by Paul Weringa
Faithful word Christ Baptist Church is a zealous church in Kenya, Africa doing good works unto the Lord, including Soulwinning and preaching the Pure Word from the King James Bible. Our church purely relies on Kind donations from believers to keep doing such activities but also to help in settling church bills and Pastor's stipend.
We covet your sincere prayers and kind donation as led in your Spirit by God.
God bless you, your family, and your church. Love you brother!
God bless Pastor Weringa, preaching the unleavened pure Gospel of salvation by faith in Africa. So uplifting, love watching your sermons. Thank you Pastor, keep up the good works. God bless you!
Glory to God!!
God bless, I hope this finds you well.
God is good!
Stay blessed my rafiki..
November 6th, 2024
I thank you all brothers and sisters that have continued to stand with us in the ministry of the Lord, here Africa-Kenya.
Your precious gifts and help to us continues to birth good spiritual fruits and also given us a smile on our faces.
It's been a month of joy enjoying the new apartment for our church. We never felt that way before.
I also thank you all for finding time to listen to the word preached from this side of the continent.
I thank you again for the unwavering love and care in the will of God through our Lord Jesus Christ.
We do always pray for you unto the Lord for his intervention in your unspoken situations.
This ending month of October, the Lord granted us the grace of seeing *164* salvations.
Here is the total salvations since January 2024 upto until October 2024.
January - *93* salvations
February - *81* salvations.
March- *101* salvations.
April- *141* salvations.
May- *119* salvations.
June- *144* salvations.
July - *183* salvations.
August - *290* salvations.
September - *143* salvations.
October - *164* salvations.
Total salvations so far in the year is = *1461* salvations.
Praise the Lord 🙏
August 6th, 2024
We always love to share these reports with you because we believe that you are part of the work done here in Kenya.
Without your prayer, material support and continual financial support, not much would have been achieved.
We still hope and pray that you will always find joy and peace in supporting God's ministry and the good work of soulwinning whenever it's possible with you in God's will.
Now it's my joy to report that, the JULY 2024 soulwinning was a success.
We got 15 soulwinning events in the month of July with the average of 7 soulwinners per event.
By God's grace we got a total of 183 salvations and 1 baptism.
Thank you and God bless you.
Amen.
July 6th, 2024
These evening has gone down well.
A good turn out of Soulwinners having 22 salvations.
Praise be unto the Lord 🙏
July 1st, 2024
Greetings beloved of God,
Kindly receive our June glad tidings because we have no doubt that you are part of this work through all kinds of support which includes prayer, encouraging messages and financial support.
1 st June 2024 (saturday)= 7 salvations.
1st Week of june= 20 salvations.
2nd week of June= 28 salvations.
3rd week of June= 54 salvations.
4th week of june= 40 salvations.
TOTALS= 149 Salvations.
Being that we are now six months into the year, I am also excited to share with you the total salvations so far by God's grace.
January 2024= 93 salvations.
February 2024= 81 salvations.
March 2024= 101 salvations.
April 2024= 143 salvations.
May 2024= 119 salvations.
June 2024= 149 salvations.
TOTALS= 686 Salvations.
Also, We have had 5 baptisms in 2024 so far.
Kindly note that we at Faithful Word Christ Baptist Church are very thankful unto God for enabling you to see the need to stand with us so that all Kenyans can also have the opportunity to hear the gospel and believe.
Please pray for us:
* That we will continue to go in the power and strength from above in preaching the gospel unto all Men in our Country.
* That the Lord will provide us in the near future a means of transport which will help us move into other places within Nairobi and outside Nairobi since at this point in time, we are only limited to places that we can reach on foot.
We have noted that there is a need to move to other places after we've been in this area for 4 years now and some places within this area are turning toxic towards us.
Thank you and God bless you.
Amen.
June 22nd, 2024
It's with great joy that I write to share with you the working of the Lord regarding soulwinning.
We also find joy sharing the report with you because we believe you have supported us in charity to see us keep going. We hope that you will still receive this report with joy also.
Here is the may 2024 report:
1 st week---15 salvations.
2nd week ---34 salvations.
3rd week---32 salvations.
4th week--- 37 salvations.
Total may 2024 salvations= 118 souls.
BAPTISMS.
2 baptisms.
We thank you so much through Christ our Lord for the continued support, help and charity towards this noble ministry in Nairobi -Kenya.
Amen.
Romans 16:3-4 KJV
[3]Greet Priscilla and Aquila my helpers in Christ Jesus:[4]Who have for my life laid down their own necks: unto whom not only I give thanks, but also all the churches of the Gentiles.
Pst. Paul Weringa.
