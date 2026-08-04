Small town volunteer firefighters faithful steed (2001 F250,200k+) Has passed due to complete electrical failure. I am in need of a new strong steed to ride into my adventures of rescuing damsels in distress, fighting fires, and general all around do gooding. I respond to 60+ calls a year, including "Help I've fallen and cant get up", storm clean up, traffic accidents, parades, fires, both big and small, and school functions. $30,000 goes toward a newer truck (red of course) that can handle a 10,000+ wench for storm cleanup and general use in rescues. Any amount over the asked for amount will go for much needed repairs on a 36 year old modular home,