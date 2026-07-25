Serious Medical Needs: Help Carlos and Kathy

Dear Friends and Family in Christ,





We are asking for your prayers and support for our dear parents, Carlos and Kathy Gonzalez. Please scroll down to understand the medical challenges they are facing.









About Carlos and Kathy

(swipe through the photos above to see more)

For over 30 years of marriage and more than 20 years serving faithfully in the same church, they have poured out their lives in ministry, missions, and quiet acts of love for their community and around the world.





Before they met, Mom (Kathy) answered God’s call to the mission field. She traveled to El Salvador, Romania, Mexico, Guatemala, as well as several countries in Africa.





On the Mission Field

One powerful story Kathy often shares is trekking through the jungle to reach young freedom fighters carrying weapons and bandoliers. There, in the middle of conflict, with the sounds of machine guns in the background she and her team shared the love of Jesus Christ. These young men listened eagerly, received Wordless Book bracelets, and joyfully wore them on their wrists alongside their weapons. Many hearts were touched by God’s love in that unlikely place.





Another cherished memory is the humble Romanian woman who, despite language barriers and having very little herself, insisted on washing Kathy’s hair as an act of service and love. These experiences shaped Kathy’s heart for humble, hands-on ministry.





Community Ministry

Together, Carlos and Kathy have served their local church with quiet faithfulness for more than two decades. They have led neighborhood outreaches, backpack ministries, and community events to show God’s love in practical ways.





Kathy loves making quilts for all the newborns in the church and they both love teaching, and ministering encouragement to their church family and the community. They have even adopted a church in Pakistan where they send offerings as well as preach the Word through live-streaming to the believers there.





Carlos wakes up at 4:30 each morning to write an encouraging devotional before feeding the animals and heading to work. He sends it out over social media and it’s shared all over the world. They’ve received many testimonies from believers who they’ve never met whose lives were touched because the devotional was shared with them.





As a couple they have prayed with, ministered to, and encouraged anyone the Lord directed them to, consistently pointing people to Jesus. They have embodied Philemon 1:7,





“For I have great joy and encouragement from your love, because the hearts of the saints have been refreshed through you…”





Now in their 70s, they continue serving while living on a modest income. Carlos still works full time (in addition to their ministry work), and they care for their small ranch with a horse, donkeys, and chickens. They have always trusted God to provide and He always has.





The Medical Challenges

Six months ago, life changed in a significant way. Kathy began experiencing severe pain and vomiting after eating. Two weeks ago, she was rushed to the ER and diagnosed with a perforated colon, a large abscess, and significant inflammation. She spent 11 days in the hospital and is currently receiving antibiotics through a peripherally inserted IV.





She is seeing multiple specialists in the coming weeks, and surgery may still be needed, though we are praying God will bring complete healing without it.





Because their small town lacks the necessary medical facilities, Kathy is recovering at our home (Melissa’s house) so she can stay close to her doctors and receive in-home nursing care.





The Current Need

Carlos drives 1.5 hours each way to visit when he can, while still working and caring for their animals. The travel, gas, wear on the car, and lost time at work add up quickly.





Medicare covers some medical costs, but not everything, especially the expensive IV medications (one round alone is $1,700) and other uncovered supplies and prescriptions.





We are so grateful Kathy is stable and we have home health support, but the financial burden is overwhelming for them as they head into eventual retirement.





They have always been the ones giving, rarely asking for help. Now, as they face this serious trial, we are trusting the Lord to provide through His people. Your help will go directly toward:





Medical bills and uncovered medications Travel expenses for Carlos’s visits and Kathy’s appointments Home health supplies and daily needs during recovery Relief from mounting debt so they can focus on healing and returning to the ministry they love





Most of all, please surround them in prayer, for complete healing, wisdom for the doctors, strength for Carlos, and peace and strength for our whole family.





We believe God is still writing their story and that He will be glorified through this.





If you cannot give financially, please pray and share this page. Every gift and every prayer is deeply appreciated.





Thank you for standing with two faithful servants who have spent their lives standing for others.





In Christ’s love,

Melissa (their daughter) and family





“And let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season we shall reap, if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who are of the household of faith.” -Galatians 6:9-10



