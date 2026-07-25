Faithful mom who needs temporary help

Hello!

I am a single mom of 3. My 2 older sons, who are capable of working, both work. They are in tree care which is very dangerous. My oldest son, got hurt at work almost 2 weeks ago now. He is awaiting short term disability but it is a long process. He has been going to the doctor and doing his best to heal and get back to work. My other son just graduated high school and is working as much as he can. I homeschool my children and work where I can. We have gone to 2 different food shelves for food to help sustain us. We have a home where there are many different food allergies so there is only so much a food shelf can help us. What I am looking for, very humbly, is money to get us through the week for food. Anything helps. Genuinely. Please pray about helping us and please pray for us! Our Messiah knows our needs and I know He will provide! Thank you and many blessings in His Great Name!