Faithful Catholic Family in Need

My friend Jaiden, his wife, and children in California have become homeless and the Church isn't helping him. I know him personally that he's a hard worker, faithful, good father and husband. He says the only help he's been given has come from atheists. This is a travesty considering we're meant to serve the poor and we are pro life and pro family.





I'm requesting this on his behalf. When asked how much he needs:





"To make everything work for the next month or so, $1500





Settle bills, get my wife her contacts, food each day until get my documents for CalFresh, and rental applications/potentially getting into an apartment"







