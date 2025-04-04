Cheresse's Cancer Fight

Help Us Get Life-Saving Care for My Mom & Was Her Financial Burden

As many of you know, my amazing mom has been bravely fighting breast cancer. Recently, we received the devastating news that it is now metastatic, which means the cancer has spread. This changes everything — and we now find ourselves in a race against time to get her the best possible care.



We are hoping to get her to Penn Medicine for a second opinion and access to advanced treatment options that could be life-saving. But the financial burden is significant:



• Pathology review: $1,000–$2,000

• Initial consult: $250–$300

• Out-of-pocket care costs: around $11,000

Beyond these medical expenses, every day is expensive when you’re battling cancer. We’ve faced so many unexpected costs — from missing work to preparing for weekly chemo and the uncertainty of how her body will respond. We’re also thinking ahead to the possibility of her needing to go on COBRA to keep her insurance if she’s unable to continue working. We’re doing everything we can behind the scenes to find resources and assistance, but the financial stress is very real.



My mom would never ask for help herself — she is always the one serving, encouraging, and pouring into others. But right now, we need all hands on deck. The last thing we want her to worry about is money. Our focus needs to be on her healing and making sure she receives the best care possible.



We’re so grateful for every prayer, every kind word, every act of support — it means more than you know. If you feel led to give, share, or simply pray, thank you. You’re helping us carry this burden, and we couldn’t do it without you.



With love and deep gratitude,



Kayla & family 💕





**If you’d like to share the link to support my mom, please feel free to post it on your personal page. Every form of support — whether it’s a financial gift, a meal, a text message, or a prayer — holds equal value to us. We see it all as love in action, and we are deeply thankful for each and every one of you walking this road with us.**