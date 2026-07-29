Faith to Impact Lives Worldwide

Empower & Advocate Consulting Services was not born in comfort. It was born through hardship, prayer, perseverance, and an unshakable belief that God still opens doors when every earthly door seems closed.





For more than thirty years, I have worked in nonprofit leadership, advocacy, counseling, coaching, and grant development. I have stood beside struggling families, church and ministry start-ups, vulnerable children, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders who needed someone willing to help them fight for hope and grow with purpose and vision. I have witnessed pain, poverty, broken systems, and discouragement, but I have also witnessed the transforming power of the Spirit, faith in God, compassion, and persistence.





Years ago, my business began under the name Life and Leadership Enterprises. I carried a vision to help organizations and individuals grow stronger through leadership development, advocacy, education, behavioral health services, and funding support. However, between 2021 and 2024, my life underwent a dramatic change.





I faced a serious life-threatening illness along with a temporary disability that severely impacted my mobility and ability to work. Financial pressure mounted. Opportunities disappeared. There were moments when survival itself felt uncertain. Yet, through every setback, God continued to remind me that my purpose was not yet finished.





Instead of giving up, I recovered and rebuilt.





In 2025, I relaunched the company as Empower & Advocate Consulting Services LLC, a Christian-based consulting and advocacy organization dedicated, through faith, to do the work of the Kingdom through empowering people, strengthening Christ-centered work, scaling and coaching nonprofits, and helping communities overcome barriers through practical, God-honoring service.





Today, my work focuses on photography services, helping nonprofit organizations secure grant funding, supporting families navigating difficult systems, mentoring leaders, and providing leadership, career, and life coaching grounded in compassion, accountability, and Christian values.





This is not simply a business to me. It is a calling.





I believe faith must move beyond words and into action. Real ministry sometimes looks like helping a nonprofit survive.

Sometimes it looks like advocating for a struggling family.

Sometimes mirroring the creation through my photography and artwork.

Sometimes it means mentoring a discouraged leader or helping someone rediscover purpose after hardship.





Despite operating with limited resources, God has already opened incredible doors. Through referrals, networking, and consistent hard work, the business now serves clients across multiple states. I have helped organizations strengthen programs, secure major grant opportunities, and build sustainable futures that directly impact underserved communities.





Right now, I truly believe I am standing on the edge of something much bigger. The foundation has been built. The experience is there. The vision is clear. What I need now is a small financial push to scale this mission nationally and eventually internationally.





My immediate fundraising goal is $2,500.





These funds will directly support:





• Expanding outreach and marketing to reach more nonprofits, ministries, and underserved communities - 15%

• Website, technology, and software upgrades - 15%

• Professional certifications and leadership development resources - 15%

• Educational content, workshops, and Christian-based leadership materials - 25%

• Networking and travel costs to build partnerships nationwide -15%

• Equipment and operational support needed for sustainable growth - 15%





This campaign is not about luxury or excess. It is about stewardship, sustainability, and impact. A relatively small investment can help expand my mission dedicated to empowering communities, advocating for vulnerable people, and helping faith-driven organizations create lasting change.





I know what it means to struggle. I know what it means to rebuild from uncertainty. Those experiences humble me, deepen my faith, and strengthen my commitment to helping others rise above difficult circumstances.





Galatians 6:9 says:

“Let us not grow weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”





That verse has carried me through some of the hardest seasons of my life. Today, I continue moving forward with faith, determination, solid business practice, and a heart committed to serving others.





If this mission speaks to you, I humbly ask for your support. Whether through a donation, a prayer, or simply sharing this campaign, you become part of something bigger than a business. You become part of a growing Christian-centered mission focused on empowering lives, strengthening communities, and bringing hope where it is desperately needed.





I am incredibly close to scaling this work to the next level. Sometimes growth does not require millions of dollars. Sometimes it simply requires faithful people willing to help provide that next push forward.





Thank you for believing in this vision, standing beside this mission, and helping turn faith into action. 🙏