Faith Through the Fire The Fish Family

Nate and BethAnn are more than friends to many of us, they are family. As many of you are aware, their family experienced a devastating house fire that has temporarily uprooted them from their home.





The fire began unexpectedly while burning weeds and quickly became a frightening situation. But through it all, God’s hand was evident. He protected every single member of the family, along with their beloved cat and dog.





There were many miracles orchestrated that day. Multiple fire departments responding within minutes, the fire being contained to one side of the home, and their cat remaining safely inside while firefighters battled the flames.





Many have asked how they can help beyond the family’s Amazon registry, so this campaign was created to support them if you feel led.





Most importantly, I ask that you please continue to pray for strength, peace, and healing for Nate, BethAnn, and their children.





“When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned.” Isaiah 43:2



