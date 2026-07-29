Faith Through the Cancer Fight

Our family is currently walking through one of the hardest seasons of our lives. We have received a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, stomach cancer, and stage 4 lymph node cancer. While the news has been overwhelming, we are holding onto our faith in God and believing for strength, healing, and peace through this journey.

We are traveling back and forth for treatments and doctor visits, and the cost of gas, hotels, meals, and medical-related travel has become a heavy burden. Even in the middle of fear and uncertainty, we know we are not walking this path alone.

We are trusting God to provide — and also humbly asking for support from those who feel led to help.

Any donation will go toward:

Travel to and from cancer treatments Hotel stays near hospitals and treatment centers Gas, transportation, and basic needs during travel Costs that come with ongoing medical care

We believe in the power of prayer and know that God is still working, even in the middle of this storm. If you are unable to give, we deeply appreciate your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this page.

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1

Thank you for standing with our family during this fight. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express.



