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Faith Space

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byQuatiesha Pickett

Fundraiser funds will be received by Faith apace

Faith Space

Hello, my name is QuaTiesha Pickett, and I am the CEO and Co-Founder of Faith Space & Divine Aid Network.


I was born in Princeville, North Carolina, and my life has taught me what it means to overcome hardship.


When I was a child, my family was affected by the devastating Flood of 1999. We lost our home and were forced to leave everything behind. For a period of time, we lived in a school shelter and later in a camper while we worked to rebuild our lives.


Growing up, there were times when we didn't have running water. There were times when we didn't have electricity. We struggled, but we never gave up.


One of the most difficult experiences of my life was caring for my mother. She became seriously ill after years of smoking and developed a hole in her throat. While many teenagers were focused on normal high school life, I was helping care for my mother, cleaning her throat, supporting her daily needs, and doing everything I could to help my family.


Those experiences shaped me.


They taught me compassion.


They taught me resilience.


They taught me that when people are struggling, they need hope, support, and a community that cares.


Since moving to New Bern, North Carolina, in 2018, I have dedicated my life to serving others. I have worked at the Post Office, Perdue Farms, and with individuals with disabilities through RHA. Through every job, one thing remained the same: helping people.


That passion for helping others is what inspired my husband and me to create Faith Space.


Faith Space is more than an app.


It is a vision.


It is a platform designed to bring people together through hope, encouragement, opportunity, community, and purpose.


We are creating a place where people can share their stories, support one another, discover opportunities, and be part of something positive.


One of the things that makes Faith Space unique is that you do not have to be religious to join. We welcome everyone.


Today, I am asking for your support.


As a Black woman, entrepreneur, caregiver, wife, leader, and community advocate, I am building something that I believe can make a real difference.


We are raising funds to help launch Faith Space, expand our outreach efforts, support technology development, create opportunities for creators, and build a platform that serves communities across the country.


Every donation, every share, and every word of encouragement helps us move closer to that goal.


If you believe in supporting Black-owned businesses, community-driven innovation, positive change, and opportunities for future generations, I invite you to join us on this journey.


Thank you for believing in our mission.


Thank you for believing in Faith Space.


And thank you for helping us build something bigger than ourselves.


God bless you, and welcome to the Faith Space family.

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