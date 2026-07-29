Faith Over Fear Supporting Rob Docherty

Rob Docherty is facing one of the toughest battles of his life. Recently diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Rob has been navigating not only the emotional weight of this news, but also the frustrating delays caused by insurance hurdles and treatment approvals. While he is hopeful to begin treatment soon, the waiting period has added significant stress and uncertainty.

Just before his diagnosis, Rob and his fiancée Presley celebrated their engagement and began planning a future together. What should be a joyful time filled with excitement has instead been overshadowed by medical challenges and financial strain.

Despite everything, Rob continues to work 40–50 hours each week to keep up with mounting expenses. His determination is unwavering, but the burden is heavy, and he shouldn’t have to carry it alone.

Rob is also a deeply faithful member of his church community. He serves every weekend in kids ministry, always showing up with a willing heart and a servant’s spirit. He is constantly finding ways to support and uplift others, faithfully living out his love for the Lord through his actions.

We are lifting Rob up in prayer and believing for strength, healing, and provision during this difficult time.

We are raising funds to help ease the financial pressure during this critical period—supporting medical costs, everyday living expenses, and allowing Rob the space to focus on his health and upcoming treatment. Any contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference for Rob and Presley as they navigate this journey together and continue planning the life they’ve dreamed of.

Thank you for your support, compassion, prayers, and generosity.