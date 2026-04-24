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Faith Over Fear IRS NO MORE MORE

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKhai Nguyen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Khai Nguyen

Faith Over Fear IRS NO MORE MORE

“For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.” — James 2:26 (KJV)


My mission is to inspire and equip strong men and women of faith to walk in purpose, wisdom, and hope through the teachings of Jesus Christ.


Many people today are struggling spiritually, emotionally, and financially. I believe that through knowledge, faith, prayer, and practical guidance rooted in God’s wisdom, lives can be transformed and restored.


The funds raised through this campaign will help support educational outreach, faith-based teaching materials, community programs, and resources designed to empower individuals and families seeking direction and encouragement.


I understand personally how difficult life’s battles can be. This mission is especially for those who feel discouraged, overwhelmed, or ready to give up. My message to you is simple: don’t lose hope.


This campaign is not only about raising funds — it is about raising faith, purpose, and awareness of the promises God has given His children through Jesus Christ.


With your support, I hope to reach as many people as possible through teaching, mentorship, and faith-driven outreach that encourages others to reclaim their God-given purpose and identity.

Thank you for your prayers, support, and belief in this mission. Together, we can spread hope, faith, and encouragement to those who need it most.”


What You’ll Receive Through Your Support:

  1. Every contributor who gives as the Lord leads them will receive access to view a copy of the trust document purchased through this campaign.
  2. Contributors will also have the opportunity to follow the process from beginning to end through live updates and educational content shared on social media.
  3. This mission is about learning, growing, and sharing knowledge and wisdom gained through years of study, experience, and faith-based guidance to help encourage and empower others.


How the Funds Will Be Used:


  1. A portion of the proceeds from this fundraising campaign will be used to purchase a trust for educational and case study purposes.
  2. The remaining funds will support educational programs and teaching materials designed to help brothers and sisters in Christ learn the fundamentals of financial literacy, investing, and stock market trading through faith-based guidance and responsible stewardship principles.
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