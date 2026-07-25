Faith Over Fear for Claire

Our sweet Claire is only 2 years old, yet she is already showing more strength, courage, and joy than many people do in a lifetime. Recently, Claire’s family received devastating news after doctors diagnosed her with Hepatoblastoma, and they are now walking through an incredibly difficult journey no parent ever expects to face.





Through every step of this journey, Claire’s parents are standing firmly in faith, trusting God completely, and believing for His healing hand over their daughter’s life. At the same time, they are navigating the challenges that come with intensive treatments, hospital stays, and ongoing care. Alongside traditional medical treatment, they are also pursuing supportive and holistic therapies to help strengthen Claire’s body throughout this fight.





Anyone who knows Claire knows she is full of light, love, personality, and joy. Her smile brightens every room she enters, and even during hospital visits and treatments, she continues to radiate incredible strength and sweetness.





Most importantly, we are asking for prayers. Please pray boldly for complete healing over Claire’s body, for peace, strength, and comfort for her parents and loved ones, for wisdom and guidance for every doctor and caregiver involved, and for God’s presence to surround this family every step of the way.





If you feel led to give, every donation, share, and prayer means more than words can express. Thank you for standing with Claire and the Cordero family during this journey and for believing alongside them for a miracle.





“Faith does not make things easy; it makes them possible.” ❤️