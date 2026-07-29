Faith of a mustard seed can move a mountain.

First time I’m doing something like this and I’m nervous. But in the Bible God said I have not cause I ask not. I’m single mother who currently lost my home after my landlord passed away his family decided not to rent the property to anyone else and I had to move in such short noticed. I’m also a deaf/heard of hearing impaired as well. So finding a job that doesn’t see me as a liability is hard. But I’m looking. I’m asking for help so I can give my kids a stable home because I have been living in a hotel. And it’s a struggle to keep up with the cost. Anything I mean anything is a blessing. All the shelters are full and there isn’t any other help. Because I have no family who is willing to let me stay with them. I’m no drug addict nor do I drink. I’m just trying to make it. For my children. Thank you, for taking the time to read this I’m praying there’s a blessing some where