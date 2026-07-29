FAITH IS HOPING PRAYING BELIEVING

The faith of a mustard seed.I have multiple health problems that keeps me in constant pain, unable to do daily living skills, recently I had to move my belongings into storage.after several months, I found an subsidized apartment,I had to check-utilities before I could sign the lease, there’s a large past due bill,One week prior to that my car is at the shop for repairs, the warranty I’d paid for doesn’t cover any parts the cost is $7,894 to repair.I had just paid my car payment, my celI phone is also past due, just three months ago I moved in with relatives,I had to pay a movers $700.to move all of my belongings into a Storage unit at $200. Per mo.I will need to pay movers again, $1,500 for rent plus deposit.I had to returned a rental car I had to drive for 2 weeks for $700.I can’t afford it! I have exhausted my family for help, Iam on a fixed monthly income,I have health issues that causes me to end up sometime’s in the hospital with pancreatitis and complications due to diabetes, my emotional support animal has unexpected dr.visits /payments along with medication, my family help’s me when they are able.No amount is too small and Prayer changes everything!

God Bless You!