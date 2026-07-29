Faith in the farm





Help Ignite Faith: Ranch Revival for Our Church Youth!

Hi, I’m Sarah . This summer, we’re excited to host a powerful Ranch Revival for our youth group on a beautiful ranch in Des Moines!

Our teens face so many challenges today. This 4 day revival offers a chance to unplug, have fun, build friendships, and draw closer to God in a meaningful way.

What to Expect

• Great Food: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner provided daily.

• Fun Activities: Arts & crafts (everyone gets a T-shirt), glow-in-the-dark laser tag, swimming in the pool, horseback riding, basketball, volleyball, and more outdoor adventures.

• Faith Focus: Daily fellowship groups, worship, and inspiring sermons centered on Jesus.

This isn’t just a camp — it’s a time for spiritual renewal, laughter, and lasting impact in the lives of our young people.

Why We Need Your Help

The funds will cover the ranch stay, meals, activities, T-shirts, leaders, and transportation so every interested student can participate. Your gift — big or small — will help remove barriers and create this life-changing experience.

We’re trusting God to provide through our community. Would you prayerfully consider supporting us? Every share and donation makes a difference!

Thank you so much!

🙏 “Let the little children come to me…” – Matthew 19:14



