Partner With Us in Christian Education

If you know our family, you know that one of our greatest desires has been to raise the girls to know, love, and follow Jesus. Every decision we make as parents is filtered through that desire, including where they receive their education.





We are incredibly grateful that God opened the door for the girls to attend a Private Christian School where they are growing in faith, confidence, character, and academic excellence. This has been one of the greatest blessings in our lives, and we do not take it for granted. Every day, we see God working through teachers who love Him, friendships that encourage Christ-like character, and a school where Jesus is at the center of everything they learn.





To us, this is about so much more than academics. It is about discipleship. It is about building a Biblical foundation that will guide the girls for the rest of their lives.





Choosing Christian education has been one of the biggest financial commitments we've ever made, but it has also been one of the easiest decisions. We believe there is no greater investment than raising our daughters to know and follow Christ.





We are incredibly thankful that the Step Up Scholarship has covered a significant portion of tuition for the 2026 through 2027 school year. We truly see this as God's provision.





Like many families, we've felt the impact of rising costs over the past few years. When we enrolled the girls, we did so with the full intention of faithfully covering their tuition, and that commitment has not changed. What has changed is the financial landscape around us. As we continue making wise financial decisions and strengthening our family's future, we're humbly inviting others who believe in the value of Christian education to partner with us during this season.





Our remaining tuition for the 2026 through 2027 school year is approximately $8,800, with monthly payments of $750.





Some may feel led to sponsor one month of tuition. Others may choose to give a one-time gift or become a monthly education partner. Every gift, regardless of the amount, helps provide the opportunity for the girls to continue receiving a Christ-centered education where their faith is nurtured each and every day.





Most importantly, we ask for your prayers as we continue trusting God to provide and faithfully lead our family.





We believe what is being planted in the girls today will shape the women they become tomorrow.





Christ-centered learning every day Strong Biblical values lived out in community Academic excellence with purpose and integrity A place where they are known, loved, encouraged, and challenged to become who God created them to be





Scripture That Guides Us





"Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it."

Proverbs 22:6





"The Lord gives wisdom; from His mouth come knowledge and understanding."

Proverbs 2:6





Whether you choose to partner with us through prayer, encouragement, or financial support, thank you for taking the time to read our story.





We know there are many worthy causes, and we never take your consideration for granted. Your generosity is more than a financial gift. It is an investment in our girls, their Christ-centered education, and the foundation of faith that is being built in their hearts each day.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for loving our family, praying for us, and believing alongside us in the eternal value of raising children who know and love Jesus.





With love and gratitude,





The Phillips Family