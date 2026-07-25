Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.

For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee, Massachusetts. As someone pursuing a career in addiction treatment, recovery, and harm reduction, I have seen firsthand that behind every person is a story, a struggle, and a life that still has immeasurable value. Our faith in Jesus Christ has only strengthened that calling.

We believe no one should go without a hot meal, a kind conversation, or the opportunity to know they are loved. Our mission is simple: to meet people where they are with compassion by providing hot meals, hygiene supplies, clothing, Bibles, resource information, and, for anyone who desires it, prayer. We never want someone to feel invisible. We want them to know they are seen, valued, and deeply loved by God.

Many friends and family have asked how they can support this ministry, so we created this fundraiser. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward purchasing food, drinks, hygiene products, socks, blankets, Bibles, and other essential items for our outreach efforts. As we grow, our prayer is to establish Flowers-Alvarez Ministry as a nonprofit organization so we can expand our impact and serve even more people in our community.

If you feel led to give, know that your generosity will help provide more than a meal. It will provide hope, dignity, encouragement, and a reminder that no one is forgotten.

If you’re unable to donate, we would be so grateful if you would keep this ministry in your prayers and share this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for partnering with us as we strive to be the hands and feet of Jesus.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink… Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of Mine, you did for Me.” — Matthew 25:35, 40



