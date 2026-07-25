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Faith in Action: Building A Refuge in El Salvador

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Argudin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sara’s Children

Faith in Action: Building A Refuge in El Salvador

Faith in Action: We Are Building a Legacy of Hope. Answering the call of Isaiah 6:8, The Vasquez Foundation for Hope and Refuge, Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is putting faith in action. We are answering a profound call to serve the most vulnerable populations in El Salvador, shifting from vision to physical reality. We are building a sanctuary, we are building a family, and we are building a sustainable future for orphaned children and impoverished families.

Backed by the incredible support of our home congregation, The Church of Eleven22, who has begun the process of sending our founding family as official missionaries, we are embarking on a lifelong journey to establish a transformative ministry in Central America. Our vision is to serve as the "village" that so many displaced children desperately need, raising them in a non-institutionalized, family-integrated setting. This campaign will provide the essential funding required to transition our family to El Salvador, secure our immediate operational infrastructure, and finalize our legal registrations so we can welcome our first children home.

Sara’s Children: A Modern, Family-Style Orphanage. The core of our ministry is Sara’s Children, a residential care initiative dedicated to breaking the cycle of institutionalized orphanage care. Our foundation’s governing mandate is clear in its commitment to "establishing and maintaining high-standard, family-style homes (i.e., casas hogar) where orphaned and vulnerable children receive holistic care, private education, and spiritual nurture in a dignified, Christian environment.”

When we arrive on site, our founding family will serve as the immediate parents to these children. We are not building a sterile facility; we are building a home. Every child who comes to Sara’s Children will be deeply integrated into our family unit. They will receive trauma-informed care, unconditional love, and "womb to tomb" support. Our children will grow up knowing they belong to a family, supported by an entire village committed to their spiritual, emotional, and educational development.

Refugio en Cristo: Sustainable Nourishment and The Chicken Ranch. To ensure our children, and the broader community, are physically nourished, we are simultaneously launching Refugio en Cristo, our agricultural stewardship program. Through an incredible partnership with the MURPHSLIFE Foundation, we have been provided with existing farmland to serve as the physical headquarters for our mission.

On this land, we are establishing a comprehensive chicken ranch. Our mandate is to use this infrastructure to "combat local food insecurity by providing free eggs, poultry, and agricultural yields to the hungry and vulnerable within the community." The ranch will operate as an engine of community relief. By providing high-quality protein to those in desperate need, we embody the hands and feet of Jesus, feeding the hungry while teaching our children the invaluable life skills of sustainable agriculture, hard work, and charitable giving.

Empowering the Community: Church Outposts and Leadership Programs. We are building more than just a home and a ranch; we are building a spiritual anchor for the region. Through our church outposts, we will launch comprehensive community programs designed to empower and restore. We will host community worship events and vibrant local festivals to foster unity and joy.

Recognizing the complex needs of the region, we are also establishing targeted interventions. Our outposts will host critical women’s leadership, educational programs, and addiction recovery programs, bringing light and healing to those struggling in the margins. We are deeply committed to "establishing specialized training and mentorship circles for local women to strengthen the family unit and local economy." Through our disciple groups and women's leadership initiatives, we will equip local leaders to rebuild their communities from the inside out.

The Mission Plan: What Your Contribution Funds. To execute this massive undertaking, we must overcome the immediate logistical and financial barriers of establishing our on-the-ground presence in El Salvador. Your tax-deductible contribution to this campaign will directly fund:

  1. The Move and Mobile Infrastructure (Truck & RV): Because the farmland provided by MURPHSLIFE Foundation requires immediate operational presence, our family needs a heavy-duty truck and an RV. The RV will serve as our immediate base of operations and housing as we physically construct the orphanage facilities, while the truck is strictly necessary for transporting agricultural supplies, construction materials, and eventually, our children.
  2. Legal Registration and Licensure: Operating a safe, compliant, and legally recognized children's home requires rigorous coordination with the Salvadoran government. Funds will cover the intensive legal and administrative costs associated with registering the orphanage with El Salvador's child protection agency (CONAPINA) and navigating the Foreign Agents Registry.
  3. Initial Site Development: Pre-operational costs for the chicken coops, agricultural preparations, and the foundational setup of the church outpost.

Join Our Village. We cannot do this alone. We need a village to raise these children, build this ranch, and plant these outposts. As The Church of Eleven22 sends us into the mission field, we invite you to partner with us in this holy endeavor. Every dollar given is an investment into a child's permanent family, a meal for a starving neighbor, and a beacon of Gospel hope in Central America.

We are building a refuge. Put your faith in action today, and help us bring Sara's Children and Refugio en Cristo to life.

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