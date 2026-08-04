GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Faith, Hope & Healing for Frank

Goal$9,800 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byHeather Kitchens

Fundraiser funds will be received by Heather Kitchens

Faith, Hope & Healing for Frank

Over the past few days, so many of you have reached out asking how you can help our family during this unexpected season. Your prayers, messages, and love have meant more than you'll ever know.


After much prayer, we decided to create this GiveSendGo page because it aligns with our family's Christian faith and gives those who have asked a way to help if they feel led to do so.


As many of you know, Frank is the sole provider for our family. He has faithfully worked and served the public for nearly 40 years in Emergency Services. Following a serious heart emergency, he is currently in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU), and while we are incredibly grateful for the excellent care he is receiving, we know the road to recovery will be a long one.


During this time, I will continue caring for our son, Aden, who has ongoing medical needs, while also becoming Frank's caregiver as he recovers. Because I serve as our family's full-time caregiver, Frank's income has always been what keeps our household going. We do not receive public assistance and have always relied on his hard work to provide for our family.


The medical bills have already become overwhelming, and there will be additional expenses as his recovery continues. Along with Frank's medical care, Aden's ongoing medical needs and our everyday household expenses will continue as well.


Please know that we are not asking out of expectation but simply providing an opportunity because so many of you lovingly asked how you could help. Whether you choose to give financially, continue praying, share this page, or simply encourage us, every act of kindness is a tremendous blessing to our family.


"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." 

Galatians 6:2


Thank you for standing beside us during one of the hardest seasons our family has ever faced. We are trusting God every step of the way and believe He is still writing this story. We appreciate every prayer, every encouraging word, every share, and every gift. Your kindness reminds us that we are never walking this journey alone.


With heartfelt gratitude,

Heather, Frank, Aden and Eli

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Animal/Pets
Please Help Bringing Our Baby to the USA
Raised: $3,720 USD
Goal: $3,700 USD
Please Help Bringing Our Baby to the USA

We are a family of five who arrived in the United States on January 12, 2026, as refugees. Our little dog Fudge stayed behind with my sister, but that...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

Medical
Caring for Baby Miles
Raised: $1,010 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Caring for Baby Miles

"The results from Miles catheter test yesterday were not what we had hoped for. The pictures revealed that the coronary arteries don't supply the back...

Loading...

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,175 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $1,380 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $615 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,825 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve