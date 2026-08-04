Faith, Hope & Healing for Frank

Over the past few days, so many of you have reached out asking how you can help our family during this unexpected season. Your prayers, messages, and love have meant more than you'll ever know.





After much prayer, we decided to create this GiveSendGo page because it aligns with our family's Christian faith and gives those who have asked a way to help if they feel led to do so.





As many of you know, Frank is the sole provider for our family. He has faithfully worked and served the public for nearly 40 years in Emergency Services. Following a serious heart emergency, he is currently in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU), and while we are incredibly grateful for the excellent care he is receiving, we know the road to recovery will be a long one.





During this time, I will continue caring for our son, Aden, who has ongoing medical needs, while also becoming Frank's caregiver as he recovers. Because I serve as our family's full-time caregiver, Frank's income has always been what keeps our household going. We do not receive public assistance and have always relied on his hard work to provide for our family.





The medical bills have already become overwhelming, and there will be additional expenses as his recovery continues. Along with Frank's medical care, Aden's ongoing medical needs and our everyday household expenses will continue as well.





Please know that we are not asking out of expectation but simply providing an opportunity because so many of you lovingly asked how you could help. Whether you choose to give financially, continue praying, share this page, or simply encourage us, every act of kindness is a tremendous blessing to our family.





"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ."

Galatians 6:2





Thank you for standing beside us during one of the hardest seasons our family has ever faced. We are trusting God every step of the way and believe He is still writing this story. We appreciate every prayer, every encouraging word, every share, and every gift. Your kindness reminds us that we are never walking this journey alone.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Heather, Frank, Aden and Eli