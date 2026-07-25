Faith, Hope & Healing for Baby Olivia

I created this fundraiser on behalf of one of my closest friends—my sister from another mother. If you've ever met her, you know she is the first person to show up for others. Right now, she's the one who needs her village.





Over the past few months, so many of you have reached out asking how you can help their family.





First, thank you. Your prayers, messages, meals, visits, and constant encouragement have carried them through some of the hardest days of their lives. We have seen God's faithfulness through each of you.

As many of you know, their sweet baby girl has been hospitalized for months with a complex medical condition that doctors are still working to fully understand. While they continue to trust God for healing, they are also preparing for the next phase of her care.





As she transitions home, she will require skilled nursing support. Unfortunately, insurance approval is taking longer than expected, leaving the family with immediate expenses to ensure she receives the care she needs.





Many people have asked how they can help, so we've created this fundraiser to ease some of the financial burden during this season.

If you feel led to give, no gift is too small. Every contribution helps bring their baby one step closer to receiving the care she needs at home. If you're unable to give, we ask that you continue praying for wisdom for her medical team, strength for this family, and complete healing for their precious little girl.





They continue to walk by faith, believing that God is writing a story that is far from over. Thank you for being part of their village and for surrounding them with love, prayers, and support.