Faith, Hope, and Family: Our IVF Journey

We never imagined that having a child would be one of the greatest challenges we would face in our lives. After almost 4 years of infertility, countless appointments, testing, procedures, and four failed medicated cycles, we have turned to IVF to give us the best opportunity to become parents. While this path is not what we originally envisioned, it has given us renewed hope that our dream of holding a baby in our arms can still become a reality.





IVF is an incredible medical advancement, but it also is very expensive. The cost of the medication and the procedure itself can exceed $15,000. Unfortunately, most of the expenses are not covered by insurance.





We are creating this GiveSendGo because we cannot reach this goal alone. Every donation will go directly toward making affording IVF possible and bringing us closer to the family we have longed and prayed for.





Infertility can be a lonely journey, but we have been encouraged by the love and support of our friends and family. Whether you choose to donate, share our story, or pray for us, you are becoming part of our journey to parenthood.





Thank you for helping us take this next step. Your generosity gives us something that is priceless: hope.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Mariah and Michael Thacker