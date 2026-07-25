Faith, Hope, and a Fresh Start

My name is Andre. I’m a 38-year-old man who is going through one of the hardest seasons of my life. Over the past year, I have faced serious medical conditions, mental health struggles, and the pain of losing loved ones in my family. In the same month, I lost my car, my wife, and my apartment, and since then it has felt like everything has been falling apart all at once. More recently, I was terminated from my job over what I believe was my exercise of free speech, making it even harder to provide for myself and rebuild my life.I am doing my best to keep going, but the weight of these losses has been overwhelming. Through all of this, I have held on to my faith in God. I love the Lord, and I believe He is carrying me through this storm even when I feel weak and broken. My faith is what gives me hope to keep moving forward, even on the days when I feel like I have nothing left.Right now, I am asking for help to get through this difficult time. I need support for basic living expenses, transportation, and the costs that come with my medical and mental health needs. I am trying to rebuild my life one step at a time, but I cannot do it alone.If you feel led to give, any donation would mean more than I can express. Your kindness, prayers, and support would help me survive this season and begin to stand again.Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and may God bless you for any help, prayers, or encouragement you can send my way.



