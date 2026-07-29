Faith, Healing, and Hope: Help Me Receive Needed S

First of all I would like to thank you fo reading this request.

Creating this fundraiser is one of the hardest things I have ever done. And I've worked as a billboard installer and roller during incoming typhoons.

I did work in different industries such as constructions and agriculture.

I currently work at a school as a janitor, utility worker, facility caretaker, and security guard.

I am deeply embarrassed to ask for financial help. Because when I lost my mom at a young age, I had to start working in order to live and learned that nothing ever comes free to anyone.

I have spent most of my life believing that if I worked hard enough, I should be able to take care of my own needs.





Because of that, asking others for help feels uncomfortable and humbling. I have put off creating this fundraiser for a long time because I did not want to burden anyone or appear as though I was asking for a handout. Not to mention I always thought theres so many people out in the world who has bigger problems than me.

I never smoked or drank alcohol during my life so I believe I woukdn't get sick from anything like this. At first I yhought its just part of getting old. After nearly 10 years of struggling with GERD, I have reached a point where I need to be honest about my situation. This condition affects my sleep, my ability to eat comfortably, my work, and my daily life. Despite doing everything I can, the cost of obtaining the Nissen fundoplication surgery I need is simply beyond my means.

I have prayed about this extensively. While my embarassment mixed with a little bit of pride tells me to keep struggling on my own, my faith reminds me that God often works through the compassion and generosity of others. So with humility, and more than a little embarrassment, I am asking for help.

If you are able to contribute, I would be sincerely grateful. If you cannot donate, I would appreciate your prayers and help sharing my story. Every act of kindness brings me one step closer to healing and a better quality of life.





Thank you for reading, for caring, and for giving me the courage to ask when asking is so difficult.

THE GOD BE THE GLORY. GODBLESS TO EVERYONE