Faith, Healing, and Hope for the Kyle Family

My name is B.J. Kyle, and I’m asking for help during one of the most difficult seasons of my life. After weeks of dangerously high fevers, I was diagnosed with severe infections in both kidneys. My doctor said I was fortunate the infection hadn’t progressed to sepsis. I’ve lost nearly 20 pounds, much of it muscle, and I’m still largely bedridden, unable to stand for long without becoming extremely weak. Recovery is expected to take several months, making it impossible for me to work and provide for my family. My wife, Marie, has carried an incredible burden as we face mounting household and medical expenses. If you feel led to help, every gift will go toward essential living expenses while I recover. If you can’t give, your prayers and sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us. Thank you, and God bless you.



