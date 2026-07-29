Faith Below is what we’re called but what we are is a group of young believers who believe a Bible study should be more than weekly meetings but it should overflow into serving our community so that God is seen, known, and glorified. This year, the Lord placed on our hearts a simple vision: to feed people as an expression of His love and a glimpse of His Kingdom.





Jesus said, “For I was hungry and you gave Me something to eat… truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for Me.” (Matthew 25:35, 40)





On May 14th, we are partnering with the Vincent House to serve a full meal to kids, parents, staff, and anyone else God brings through the doors. This is our second time serving with the Vincent House and the amazing ministry they've built in Akron.





These meals bring in around 150 people and each plate consists of homemade sides, main course, and deserts. Each plate will also include a Bible verse, so every person receives not only a meal but the truth of God’s Word. If you feel called to be apart of our mission, Faith Feeding Families, here are some ways to be apart of it!





1. Pray

Pray that Jesus is lifted high, that hearts are stirred toward Him, and that God’s presence fills the room.

2. Serve

If you want to help serve meals, welcome families, or simply show the love of Christ, we invite you to come.

“Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16)

3. Give

Feeding 150 people requires resources for food and supplies. Every gift helps us love families in Jesus’ name.





Whether you pray, serve, or give, thank you for helping make Jesus known.

Praise God





If you have questions about serving contact us on Instagram @faith_below



