Faith Family and Healing for Dennise

Our family is asking for prayers, support, and help for my brother and sister-in-law, Dennise and her family, as they face another heartbreaking medical battle.





Dennise has already overcome more than most people could imagine. Over the years, she has endured severe health challenges, including two kidney transplants and a pancreas transplant at Duke. Through every surgery, recovery, and setback, she has continued fighting with incredible strength, faith, and determination.





In August of 2025, their lives changed dramatically when Dennise suddenly lost vision in both eyes. MRI scans revealed inflammation on her brain, and after extensive testing and hospitalization, she was diagnosed with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), a rare autoimmune disease in the same family as MS that attacks the optic nerves and spinal cord.





Since then, daily life has become incredibly difficult. Dennise currently has very limited vision, seeing only slight shadows and light in one eye. Despite everything, she has continued pushing forward for her family with courage and resilience.





Now, as of May 2026, they are once again at Duke Hospital facing another round of serious testing, including CT scans, MRIs, spinal taps, bloodwork, and neurological evaluations. Doctors are trying to determine what is happening and what the next steps will be. The emotional, physical, and financial strain on the family has & will become overwhelming.





Because of hospital restrictions and the long-term stay required, the family is now facing:

• Hotel expenses

• Travel costs

• Meals

• Missed work

• Ongoing medical-related expenses

• The challenges of caring for a visually impaired loved one and trying to the get house in order to help Dennise more comfortable (their tub/shower bathroom will need to be remodeled, a more comfortable bed, along with making new front door & porch accessibility for Dennise as well). I know my brother will find a way to make these things happen, but it can be overwhelming, time consuming and costly.





Anyone who knows Dennise knows how loving, strong, and selfless she is. She has always been the person willing to help others, and now our family is asking for help for her.





If you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply say a prayer for Dennise and the family, it would mean more than words can express.





Please also understand that because of her vision loss and medical condition, responding to messages can be difficult and overwhelming at times.





Thank you for standing beside our family during one of the hardest seasons of our lives. We are holding onto faith, hope, and the power of prayer.