Faith, family, and fighting for my dad.

Hello my name is Ashley. Growing up my dad has been the strongest man I’ve ever known. He has worked his whole life to care for his family and carried the weight of the world on his shoulders, and never letting it show. The last few years have been rough on my dad. Two years ago we lost my little brother of 23 in an awful wreck. weeks after that my older brother who has down syndrome and a severe heart condition almost died, through all of this my dad stood fast in his faith. Roughly around that same time my dad started having back pain, he chalked it up to sciatica, and for the last two years he has worked through the pain. Three months ago my dad was on his way to work and was hit from the side on the highway, he was rushed to the hospital where they thought he broke his back. This was not the case, my dad was diagnosed with cancer. After visiting the oncologist we found out my dad has a rare form of cancer called multiple myeloma, it is a cancer that attacks the bone marrow. My dad has went from a strong, independent, working man. To being on intensive chemotherapy and it is taking its toll on him. Again his faith remained in tact, he lives in midland Texas, and it is the heat of the summer and my dads A/C has went out and at night his home is staying at 80, with a window unit. A few weeks ago we were informed my dads cancer is incurable but can go into remission, but my dad has to make it to and from Dallas for appointments and then will be admitted for a seriously intense round of chemo and stem cell replacement. My dad bought a car he thought was reliable, after driving the vehicle for a day, he smelled smoke, he pulled over and the car exploded. His funds are running low, and we are just asking for some help. Weather that be donating, sharing, or praying. It is greatly appreciated.