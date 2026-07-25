Faith Built It. Together We’ll Rebuild It.

For most people, a salon is where they go to get their hair done.

For me, 111 Hair Salon was proof that faith, sacrifice, and hard work could build something beautiful.

I didn’t come from money. There were no investors, no trust fund, and no shortcuts. Every chair, every mirror, every gallon of paint, every improvement, and every bill was paid through long days behind the chair. I reinvested everything I had because I believed in building something that would outlive me.

I intentionally kept my prices affordable because I know what it’s like to choose between paying bills and taking care of yourself. My mission was never just about hair—it was about helping people feel confident, seen, and loved.

Then life changed.

The hardest part wasn’t the economy. It wasn’t slow seasons. It wasn’t the long hours.

It was betrayal.

People I trusted with my business, my dreams, and my livelihood chose their own interests over loyalty. Private business matters became public. False narratives were spread. My reputation was questioned. Opportunities were lost. At the very moment I needed support, I found myself fighting battles I never imagined I’d have to fight.

That betrayal created a financial domino effect that eventually forced me into bankruptcy—not because I quit, not because I wasn’t working, but because I was trying to survive the damage that had been done.

I fought.

I fought through court hearings.

I fought to save my business.

I fought to protect everything I had spent years building.

And I still lost.

Losing my salon wasn’t just losing a building. It was losing years of sacrifice, thousands of hours of work, countless prayers, and a dream I had poured my entire heart into.

At the same time, I was carrying heavy personal burdens at home. Like many people, I was trying to hold my family together while quietly falling apart myself. Most people never knew because every day I still showed up with a smile, ready to serve my clients.

There were days I questioned whether I had anything left to give.

I cried.

I was angry.

I felt embarrassed.

I wondered if everything I had worked for had been for nothing.

But after the dust settled, I realized something.

They took my salon.

They didn’t take my gift.

They didn’t take my work ethic.

They didn’t take my purpose.

They didn’t take my faith.

I’m still standing, and I’m still determined to rebuild.

Today, I’m asking for help—not because I expect anyone else to carry my dream, but because sometimes even the strongest people need a community to help them get back on their feet.

Your donation will help me secure a permanent space again, replace equipment and supplies, continue serving my clients, and rebuild a business that has always been rooted in serving others.

If you’ve ever believed in second chances…

If you’ve ever had to start over after someone else’s actions changed the course of your life…

If you’ve ever watched a dream fall apart and decided to keep believing anyway…

I ask that you stand with me.

Whether you donate, share this campaign, or simply pray for me, you become part of the story of rebuilding something that betrayal couldn’t destroy.

Because this isn’t just about reopening a salon.

It’s about proving that purpose is stronger than pain, faith is stronger than disappointment, and that sometimes the greatest comeback begins after the greatest loss.

Thank you for believing in me.

With love and gratitude,

Kymberlee McCaskill



