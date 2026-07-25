GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Faith Built It. Together We’ll Rebuild It.

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$355 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberly McCaskill

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kimberly McCaskill

Faith Built It. Together We’ll Rebuild It.

For most people, a salon is where they go to get their hair done.

For me, 111 Hair Salon was proof that faith, sacrifice, and hard work could build something beautiful.

I didn’t come from money. There were no investors, no trust fund, and no shortcuts. Every chair, every mirror, every gallon of paint, every improvement, and every bill was paid through long days behind the chair. I reinvested everything I had because I believed in building something that would outlive me.

I intentionally kept my prices affordable because I know what it’s like to choose between paying bills and taking care of yourself. My mission was never just about hair—it was about helping people feel confident, seen, and loved.

Then life changed.

The hardest part wasn’t the economy. It wasn’t slow seasons. It wasn’t the long hours.

It was betrayal.

People I trusted with my business, my dreams, and my livelihood chose their own interests over loyalty. Private business matters became public. False narratives were spread. My reputation was questioned. Opportunities were lost. At the very moment I needed support, I found myself fighting battles I never imagined I’d have to fight.

That betrayal created a financial domino effect that eventually forced me into bankruptcy—not because I quit, not because I wasn’t working, but because I was trying to survive the damage that had been done.

I fought.

I fought through court hearings.

I fought to save my business.

I fought to protect everything I had spent years building.

And I still lost.

Losing my salon wasn’t just losing a building. It was losing years of sacrifice, thousands of hours of work, countless prayers, and a dream I had poured my entire heart into.

At the same time, I was carrying heavy personal burdens at home. Like many people, I was trying to hold my family together while quietly falling apart myself. Most people never knew because every day I still showed up with a smile, ready to serve my clients.

There were days I questioned whether I had anything left to give.

I cried.

I was angry.

I felt embarrassed.

I wondered if everything I had worked for had been for nothing.

But after the dust settled, I realized something.

They took my salon.

They didn’t take my gift.

They didn’t take my work ethic.

They didn’t take my purpose.

They didn’t take my faith.

I’m still standing, and I’m still determined to rebuild.

Today, I’m asking for help—not because I expect anyone else to carry my dream, but because sometimes even the strongest people need a community to help them get back on their feet.

Your donation will help me secure a permanent space again, replace equipment and supplies, continue serving my clients, and rebuild a business that has always been rooted in serving others.

If you’ve ever believed in second chances…

If you’ve ever had to start over after someone else’s actions changed the course of your life…

If you’ve ever watched a dream fall apart and decided to keep believing anyway…

I ask that you stand with me.

Whether you donate, share this campaign, or simply pray for me, you become part of the story of rebuilding something that betrayal couldn’t destroy.

Because this isn’t just about reopening a salon.

It’s about proving that purpose is stronger than pain, faith is stronger than disappointment, and that sometimes the greatest comeback begins after the greatest loss.

Thank you for believing in me.

With love and gratitude,

Kymberlee McCaskill


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve