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Faith-Based Reader-Funded Publishing Platform

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySedric Edwards

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sedric Edwards

Faith-Based Reader-Funded Publishing Platform


Founder Excerpt 

"Let me share a bit of my story. 

I am 61 years old and grew up in the church as a Pastor’s Kid (PK). Faith has always been the anchor of my life, and my deepest desire is to dedicate my gifts to serve the Lord. 


Professionally, I spent over 20 years in Information Technology, culminating in full-stack software development for a world-class corporation. While my corporate path has recently shifted, I still have so much left in the tank. Building this platform is how I choose to give back—using every year of technical experience and biblical foundation I have to serve the next generation of Christian creators." 


Note: Scroll to the right of photo to view video showing Context Gospel user manual.


Campaign Vision & Business Model 

Across the digital landscape, millions of Christian writers, pastors, theologians, and thinkers share devotionals, biblical exegesis, and personal testimony daily. However, mainstream algorithm-driven platforms often obscure faith-centered content, clutter reading spaces with intrusive ads, or enforce restrictive models that disconnect creators from their communities. 


We are building a clean, modern, and high-performance digital publishing platform tailored specifically for the Christian community—combining subscription paywalls, direct newsletter distribution, and community tools into an ad-free, kingdom-focused digital home. 

CORE PLATFORM PILLARS 

•  

100% Reader-Funded: No ads, no corporate sponsors, and no algorithmic manipulation cluttering sacred reading spaces. 

•  

Direct Creator Payouts (Stripe Connect): Every writer connects their own Stripe account directly. Subscriptions flow straight to the creator without middleman holds or hidden processing delays. 

•  

Complete Creator Autonomy: Writers set their own subscription rates or offer free content. The platform collects a transparent 10% fee on paid subscriptions to cover server infrastructure, transactional email fees, and maintenance. 

• 

Clean, Focused Reading: A distraction-free environment optimized for deep study, prayerful reflection, and meaningful community discussion. 


Seed Funding Budget ($10,000 Initial Goal) 

To launch Phase 1 into active beta and support initial creator onboarding, every dollar raised will go directly toward software architecture, security, and infrastructure: 

  1. Stripe Connect Integration: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Custom Stripe Connect onboarding flow, automated 10% platform fee splits, and subscription handling. $3,200
  2. Publishing Engine & Editor: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Distraction-free writing editor, subscriber paywalls, automated email newsletter delivery, and member profiles. $3,000
  3. Security & Infrastructure : ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿VPS deployment, SSL encryption, transactional email service configuration (Postmark/Mailgun), and encrypted database storage. $1,800
  4. Legal & Platform Terms: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Financial service terms, Stripe platform seller agreements, privacy policy, and DMCA safeguards. $1,000
  5. Beta Reserve & Operations: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Creator onboarding documentation, feedback systems, and operational server buffer. $1,000

Total Seed Target Full Ad-Free, Reader-Funded Beta Deployment $10,000


Sustainable Platform Revenue Projections 

Beyond initial seed funding, the transparent 10% platform fee ensures long-term self-sustainability as the creator community expands:

Growth Stage Paying Subscribers (Platform Wide)Avg. Subscription Platform Revenue (10% Price Fee)

Phase 1: Beta 500 subscribers $7.00 / month $350 / month

Phase 2: Launch 2,500 subscribers $7.00 / month $1,750 / month

Phase 3: Scale 10,000 subscribers $7.00 / month $7,000 / month


Call to Action 

Whether you contribute $10 or $1,000, your seed gift helps build a permanent, ad-free home for Christian writers, study leaders, and ministry voices. Join us in building a platform where faith-driven content can flourish without boundaries.


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