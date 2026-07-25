Faith-Based Reader-Funded Publishing Platform





Founder Excerpt

"Let me share a bit of my story.

I am 61 years old and grew up in the church as a Pastor’s Kid (PK). Faith has always been the anchor of my life, and my deepest desire is to dedicate my gifts to serve the Lord.





Professionally, I spent over 20 years in Information Technology, culminating in full-stack software development for a world-class corporation. While my corporate path has recently shifted, I still have so much left in the tank. Building this platform is how I choose to give back—using every year of technical experience and biblical foundation I have to serve the next generation of Christian creators."





Note : Scroll to the right of photo to view video showing Context Gospel user manual.





Campaign Vision & Business Model

Across the digital landscape, millions of Christian writers, pastors, theologians, and thinkers share devotionals, biblical exegesis, and personal testimony daily. However, mainstream algorithm-driven platforms often obscure faith-centered content, clutter reading spaces with intrusive ads, or enforce restrictive models that disconnect creators from their communities.





We are building a clean, modern, and high-performance digital publishing platform tailored specifically for the Christian community—combining subscription paywalls, direct newsletter distribution, and community tools into an ad-free, kingdom-focused digital home.

CORE PLATFORM PILLARS

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100% Reader-Funded: No ads, no corporate sponsors, and no algorithmic manipulation cluttering sacred reading spaces.

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Direct Creator Payouts (Stripe Connect): Every writer connects their own Stripe account directly. Subscriptions flow straight to the creator without middleman holds or hidden processing delays.

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Complete Creator Autonomy: Writers set their own subscription rates or offer free content. The platform collects a transparent 10% fee on paid subscriptions to cover server infrastructure, transactional email fees, and maintenance.

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Clean, Focused Reading: A distraction-free environment optimized for deep study, prayerful reflection, and meaningful community discussion.





Seed Funding Budget ($10,000 Initial Goal)

To launch Phase 1 into active beta and support initial creator onboarding, every dollar raised will go directly toward software architecture, security, and infrastructure:

Stripe Connect Integration: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Custom Stripe Connect onboarding flow, automated 10% platform fee splits, and subscription handling. $3,200 Publishing Engine & Editor: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Distraction-free writing editor, subscriber paywalls, automated email newsletter delivery, and member profiles. $3,000 Security & Infrastructure : ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ VPS deployment, SSL encryption, transactional email service configuration (Postmark/Mailgun), and encrypted database storage. $1,800 Legal & Platform Terms: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Financial service terms, Stripe platform seller agreements, privacy policy, and DMCA safeguards. $1,000 Beta Reserve & Operations: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Creator onboarding documentation, feedback systems, and operational server buffer. $1,000

Total Seed Target Full Ad-Free, Reader-Funded Beta Deployment $10,000





Sustainable Platform Revenue Projections

Beyond initial seed funding, the transparent 10% platform fee ensures long-term self-sustainability as the creator community expands:

Growth Stage Paying Subscribers (Platform Wide)Avg. Subscription Platform Revenue (10% Price Fee)

Phase 1: Beta 500 subscribers $7.00 / month $350 / month

Phase 2: Launch 2,500 subscribers $7.00 / month $1,750 / month

Phase 3: Scale 10,000 subscribers $7.00 / month $7,000 / month





Call to Action

Whether you contribute $10 or $1,000, your seed gift helps build a permanent, ad-free home for Christian writers, study leaders, and ministry voices. Join us in building a platform where faith-driven content can flourish without boundaries.



