Faith based Mental Health app: “Sanctuary Mind”

Born out of a near death experience with a home invasion, ministers Steve Hartfield and Adlysa Hollis created a platform to cope with the aftermath of traumatic events for Christians.





The impact of a persons faith when their world changes must be met with mental health resources when they can feel heard in their daily walk.





SanctuaryMind™ is a faith-integrated digital mental health platform developed by Hartfield Consulting LLC, designed to serve as a “Virtual Spiritual Hospital” for churches and faith-based communities. The platform connects individuals to spiritual guidance, mental health assessments, and licensed care providers through a seamless and confidential digital experience.





We kindly ask for a small contribution to complete start-up development in order to launch and serve users with a automated experience to improve quality of life when suffering happens during inconvenient times.