Faith and Hope After a Brain Tumor Journey

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I am reaching out to this global community today with a humble heart, seeking both your prayers and financial support. At 50 years old, my life looks very different than I ever thought it would, and I am currently navigating a season filled with deep exhaustion, tight finances, and severe anxiety.

Years ago, I survived the surgical removal of a brain tumor on my pituitary gland. While I am incredibly grateful to be here, the surgery left me with permanent, life-altering medical challenges. Because of the damage to my endocrine system, I am required to take DDAVP and multiple hormonal replacement medications every day for the rest of my life. These conditions leave me constantly tired and weak, making it physically impossible for me to ever work full-time again. [ 1 , 2 ]

Because of this limited income, I have never been able to afford my own home. I currently rent a single room, and under my current financial reality, it feels like I will be renting this room for the rest of my days. It is easy to feel like a lost soul when life feels so restricted by walls and tight budgets.

My deepest prayer is to be able to step out of this room and experience a bit more of God’s beautiful world—to travel, even just a little, and live life more fully despite my physical limitations.

I am asking for two things today:

Your Prayers : Please pray for my physical strength, for relief from the heavy anxiety and depression that clouds my days, and for peace in my heart. Financial Blessings : Any financial assistance you can offer will go directly toward helping me manage my daily living costs, giving me a tiny bit of a financial breathing room, and hopefully allowing me to fund a small trip to experience life outside of my room.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story, keeping me in your prayers, and showing the love of Christ.

God bless you,

Cyril .