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Faith and Help During Our Hardest Season

Monthly Goal$15,000 USD
Total Raised$0 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLeslie Fowler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Leslie Fowler

Faith and Help During Our Hardest Season

Life can change in a moment, and over the past several months my family has experienced unimaginable emotional and financial hardship. After the heartbreaking loss of my adult son, who was also a veteran, our family has been trying to navigate grief while also facing overwhelming financial responsibilities that followed his passing.

As a veteran and longtime federal employee, it is very difficult for me to ask for help. I have always worked hard to provide for my family and handle life’s responsibilities with strength and faith. However, after using my emergency savings to cover funeral and memorial expenses for my son, I now find myself struggling to keep up with mounting financial obligations while trying to care for myself and my two remaining children as a single parent.


The uncertainty surrounding the government shutdown has added additional financial strain during an already devastating season of loss. In order to keep our household stable, I have relied on credit cards to cover necessities including groceries, utilities, transportation, and other essential living expenses. I am also currently facing property taxes for our home, vehicle-related expenses, and outstanding bills that I am doing my best to bring under control.


This season has been emotionally exhausting, but I continue to trust God for strength, healing, and provision for my family. I humbly ask for support from anyone who feels led to help us during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, would go directly toward helping our family stabilize financially, pay essential bills, reduce debt accumulated during this hardship, and continue moving forward while healing from such a tremendous loss.


Your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and generosity mean more than words can express. Even sharing this fundraiser is deeply appreciated. Thank you to everyone who chooses to support our family during one of the hardest seasons of our lives.


May God richly bless every person who extends compassion and support to our family. Your kindness reminds us that we are not alone.


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