Faith and Future My journey to Liberty University

Hi my name is mia, and i’m currently preparing for one of the most pivotal and exciting steps of my life, going to college! College was always something that i envisioned for myself, but like all things God had a greater plan and Had called me to Liberty in order to pursue my faith, education and to discover my contribution to His kingdom. During my college decision process, the Lord has made it clear this choice was so much bigger than myself and would not only shape my life but i would be used to shape the lives of many others and i have fully committed to the work and dedication this will take from me. However like many students, taking on the expenses of college has been a huge weight , and while i’m actively working and saving , any help would be a huge blessing. If you’re not able to donate , sharing and keeping me in your prayers is greatly appreciated, and i am so grateful for the support i recieve throughout this process.

I’m so grateful to God for this opportunity to live out my dream under His will, and so excited to see what He will do through and for me in this next chapter.





with so much love and gratitude , Mia A