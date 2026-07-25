“Fairouz… A Life-Giving Pulse Needs Your Support”





Hello, I face a daily challenge with a disease that affects my heart, arteries, and lungs. Every beat of my heart is a battle to stay alive, but time is running out, and I desperately need a pacemaker that can save my life and give me a new lease on life.





I’m a mother to children I love, and I need to be by their side to care for and nurture them. Without this device, I may lose the ability to continue the life I dream of for them and my family.





Today, I ask you to be a part of my story, to extend a helping hand so I can live better and regain hope and joy each new day.





Your donation can provide me with the pacemaker I need to treat my condition. Even the smallest contribution will be a cornerstone in building a new life for me and my family.





Together, we can give me a new lease on life.